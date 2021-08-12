Chippewa County Covid numbers remain in double digits, 22 new cases Thursday

Chippewa County announced 22 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 7,822 countywide to date (128 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 32,110 negative coronavirus tests administered and 322 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (12 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.” Public health gathering recommendations include fewer than 15 people indoors and fewer than 50 outdoors with physical distancing.

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 701,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 1,524 active cases) and 8,314 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of three lives lost). 250 of the deceased passed away from other causes, according to their death certificates.