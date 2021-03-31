 Skip to main content
Chippewa County currently has no individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 complications
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,183 countywide to-date (less than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,289 negative coronavirus tests administered in Chippewa County and 238 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 576,981 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,293 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus to-date statewide (a one day increase of 15 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

