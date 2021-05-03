Chippewa County death toll stays constant over the weekend, no new cases announced Monday

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,325 to date (fewer than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced either Monday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,336 negative coronavirus tests and 255 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 662,000 cases of coronavirus to date (a one-day increase of 476 cases) and 7,567 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to date (no individuals have passed away in the past 24 hours). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.