Chippewa County Department of Health warns of vaping and COVID-19 health issues for youths

The Chippewa Falls Department of Public Health warns that activities such as vaping may exacerbate the effects of COVID-19.

“Early evidence around COVID-19 and vaping points to the possibility that vaping could raise your risk of getting COVID-19, as well as getting very sick from it,” the department said in a press release Tuesday.

According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 33% of Chippewa County high school students and eight percent of Chippewa County middle school students have reported vape/juul/or e-cigarette use in the past 30 days and an even greater number (33% of high school and 35% of middle school students) perceive tobacco to not be a moderate or great risk of harm.

“Youth vaping rates are still a public health issue,” Chippewa County Health Officer/Director Angela Weideman said. “I encourage parents and youth to take this time to discuss healthy coping skills.”

Because COVID-19 is an illness that attacks your lungs and vaping has been linked to respiratory illness, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health is recommending that adults and youth who vape make an attempt to quit this month. The CCDPH encourages retailers to complete online training at WITobaccoCheck.org in order to keep tobacco products of all forms out of the hands of Chippewa County youth.

