Chippewa County Department of Health warns of vaping and COVID-19 health issues for youths
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County Department of Health warns of vaping and COVID-19 health issues for youths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Falls Department of Public Health warns that activities such as vaping may exacerbate the effects of COVID-19.

“Early evidence around COVID-19 and vaping points to the possibility that vaping could raise your risk of getting COVID-19, as well as getting very sick from it,” the department said in a press release Tuesday.

According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 33% of Chippewa County high school students and eight percent of Chippewa County middle school students have reported vape/juul/or e-cigarette use in the past 30 days and an even greater number (33% of high school and 35% of middle school students) perceive tobacco to not be a moderate or great risk of harm.

“Youth vaping rates are still a public health issue,” Chippewa County Health Officer/Director Angela Weideman said. “I encourage parents and youth to take this time to discuss healthy coping skills.”

Because COVID-19 is an illness that attacks your lungs and vaping has been linked to respiratory illness, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health is recommending that adults and youth who vape make an attempt to quit this month. The CCDPH encourages retailers to complete online training at WITobaccoCheck.org in order to keep tobacco products of all forms out of the hands of Chippewa County youth.

Angela Weideman

Weideman
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas M. Lacina
Obituaries

Thomas M. Lacina

CADOTT — Thomas M. Lacina, 74, of Cadott, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, peacefully at his cabin in Glen Flora, Wis.

+2
John Lacina
Obituaries

John Lacina

CADOTT — John “Jack” R. Lacina, 77, of Cadott, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, June 19, 2020. Jack was born Feb. 11, 1943, to John …

Joyce Danielson
Obituaries

Joyce Danielson

CADOTT — Joyce A. Danielson, 78, of Cadott died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

+2
Robert Eugene McDonald
Obituaries

Robert Eugene McDonald

Robert “Mac” McDonald, 73, formerly of Cadott died Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

+2
Eugene Tambornino
Obituaries

Eugene Tambornino

Eugene “Geno” P, Tambornino, 77, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully with family by his side after a courageous battle of lung cancer at HSHS Sa…

Jane Lardahl
Obituaries

Jane Lardahl

Jane M. Lardahl, 73, of Chippewa Falls left this world to join her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Conversion Therapy Rule Change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News