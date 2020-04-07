Chippewa County Department of Public Health seeks community input on COVID-19 needs through online survey
Chippewa County Department of Public Health seeks community input on COVID-19 needs through online survey

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health and community partners have announced a community needs assessment to determine urgent and upcoming needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assessment is an online survey and for anyone living in or with a business in Chippewa County. The assessment asks if you have needs that are not being met such as groceries, transportation to appointments or a loss of income due to COVID-19.

If you care for someone living in Chippewa County that does not have internet or computer access, you may take the survey for them as well. If you are interested in helping to volunteer with COVID-19 response, there is a section for that on the survey.

"Chippewa County is a caring community, but one that has many needs right now. I'm asking that everyone take this survey so that we can come together to better serve everyone," Angela Weideman, health officer/director for Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said in a press release Tuesday.

Responses to the survey will be used to help the Chippewa County Department of Public Health and its partners write for grant funding and advocate for local needs at a state level. If you have a business and live in Chippewa County, you may take the survey two times if you would like to answer from both perspectives.

For additional questions or assistance with the survey, please call the county department for public health at 715-726-7900. The department can also be contacted by phone or email (covid@co.chippewa.wi.us) for up-to-date information on the COVID-19 situation in Chippewa County.

