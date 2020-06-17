Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns about incorrect, misleading COVID-19 text messages
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns about incorrect, misleading COVID-19 text messages

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County health officials warned Wednesday of misinformation being spread about COVID-19 response measures.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health was notified of false information about a COVID-19 ordinance via text message, the department said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The false message indicates that counties will be receiving $250,000 from Gov. Tony Evers to shut down again. It mentions call-in information for a meeting and claims that the information is coming from Angela Weideman, the health officer/director for Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

In reality, the state government is not offering money to counties that reinstate stay-at-home orders. County officials told the public to disregard these messages.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dale 'Bud' K. Bowe
Obituaries

Dale 'Bud' K. Bowe

Dale “Bud” K. Bowe, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Barbara Ann Roehrick
Obituaries

Barbara Ann Roehrick

Barbara Ann Roehrick, 95, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa …

Arlene M. Dresel
Obituaries

Arlene M. Dresel

Arlene M. Dresel, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Chippewa Falls, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Viola Hoover
Obituaries

Viola Hoover

LAKE HALLIE — Viola I. Hoover, 94, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, under the care of M…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Farm Leaders on Wisconsin Farm Support Program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News