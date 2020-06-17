Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns about incorrect, misleading COVID-19 text messages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chippewa County health officials warned Wednesday of misinformation being spread about COVID-19 response measures.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health was notified of false information about a COVID-19 ordinance via text message, the department said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The false message indicates that counties will be receiving $250,000 from Gov. Tony Evers to shut down again. It mentions call-in information for a meeting and claims that the information is coming from Angela Weideman, the health officer/director for Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

In reality, the state government is not offering money to counties that reinstate stay-at-home orders. County officials told the public to disregard these messages.