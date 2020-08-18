Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure in Chippewa Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Ritz on The River in Chippewa Falls on Aug. 13.

The health department recommends that if you were there on that date and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact a health-care provider for testing.

The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location and there is a possibility of exposure.

Symptoms may develop two to 14 days after exposure, so continued monitoring is important. Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

