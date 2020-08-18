You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure in Chippewa Falls
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Ritz on The River in Chippewa Falls on Aug. 13.

The health department recommends that if you were there on that date and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact a health-care provider for testing.

The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location and there is a possibility of exposure.

Symptoms may develop two to 14 days after exposure, so continued monitoring is important. Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weston Finnessy
Obituaries

Weston Finnessy

Weston S. Finnessy, 37, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Shaun Schneider
Obituaries

Shaun Schneider

Shaun M. Schneider, 42, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Lois Bowe
Obituaries

Lois Bowe

ALTOONA/CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lois V. Bowe, 73, of Altoona and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence …

+2
Lanny Roth
Obituaries

Lanny Roth

Lanny E. Roth, 78, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Rural Prosperity in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News