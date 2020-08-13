Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposures in Chippewa Falls, Bloomer

Any people who were at The View in Chippewa Falls on Aug. 7 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Badger Hole in Bloomer from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 8, Happy Hour in Bloomer from 7:30-10 p.m. on Aug. 8, Junior's Bar in Bloomer from 9-11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 or a car show hosted at the Bloomer Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 are recommended to seek COVID-19 testing if you are experiencing any symptoms.