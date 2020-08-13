Chippewa County Department of Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposures in Chippewa Falls, Bloomer

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health warned of potential COVID-19 exposures at five Chippewa Falls and Bloomer locations.
Any people who were at The View in Chippewa Falls on Aug. 7 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Badger Hole in Bloomer from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 8, Happy Hour in Bloomer from 7:30-10 p.m. on Aug. 8, Junior's Bar in Bloomer from 9-11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 or a car show hosted at the Bloomer Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 are recommended to seek COVID-19 testing if you are experiencing any symptoms.
Symptoms may develop two to 14 days after exposure and may include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss or taste of smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.