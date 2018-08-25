A Chippewa County Sheriff's deputy was stabbed Saturday while responding to a suspicious persons call that morning in the town of Wheaton.
The deputy is expected to recover and was scheduled to be released Saturday from Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, according to a sheriff's department press release.
The department did not immediately name the injured deputy.
At about 9:49 a.m. a caller told the department that a 35-year-old man was not taking his medication and was acting erratically, according to a sheriff's department press release.
Deputies found a man sitting in a vehicle, holding a knife, parked on 90th Street near Highway 29.
The man's behavior was "harmful to himself," according to the press release.
After attempts to communicate, the man got out of the vehicle, charged a deputy and stabbed the deputy in the shoulder.
The deputy was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Deputies tased the man twice to subdue him before taking him into custody. He was detained and taken for evaluation.
The department will release the names of those involved following an investigation, according to the press release.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, Chippewa Falls Police Department and Chippewa Fire District were involved at the scene.
Note: This story's headline was updated Saturday with the correct date of the incident.
