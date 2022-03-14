Chippewa County designed as Snowmobile Friendly Community

The Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) announces five Wisconsin communities -- including Chippewa County -- as a “Snowmobile Friendly Community" awardees for 2022-2026.”

In addition to Chippewa County, other communities honored are Arbor Vitae, Conover, Lodi, and Marinette County.

These communities achieved their Snowmobile Friendly Community status by working closely with their Snowmobile Club to complete a 21-page application describing how they and their Snowmobile Club volunteers and landowners provide and advocate for safe and responsible snowmobiling in their area.

All SFC Awardees receive two retro-reflective, high-visibility, 24”x36” highway signs to let all visitors know they are entering a “Snowmobile Friendly Community.”

Created through a partnership between the AWSC and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the Wisconsin Snowmobile Friendly Community Program utilizes a statewide Evaluation Panel, to include a state Department of Tourism professional to ensure the program evaluates and accurately identifies which Wisconsin communities and snowmobile clubs are truly “best” at welcoming, preserving, and providing snowmobile access, support, and services for snowmobilers and their families.

The Snowmobile Friendly Community Award is a four-year designation/term, and communities may reapply for subsequent awards.

All 2022 Snowmobile Friendly Community Awardees will be formally recognized during the AWSC’s annual Spring Convention in Green Bay on 26 March. Annually this statewide convention serves as the final major snowmobiling event for the 610+ Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and 72 Wisconsin counties that create and maintain over 24,000 miles of public snowmobile trails throughout Wisconsin.

For additional information: AWSC Phone (800) 232.4108/(608) 846.5530, www.awsc.org/Email: awsc@awsc.org

