Chippewa County dips below 100 active cases of COVID-19
COVID-19
Chippewa County announced five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 6,989 to-date (70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 90 lives lost.

There have now been 27,758 negative coronavirus tests and 216 people admitted to the hospital due to complications with COVID-19 (two currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 557,563 cases of COVID-19 to-date (11,151 currently active) and 6,803 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of 11). 159 of those deceased individuals died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

