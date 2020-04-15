Chippewa County district attorney to seek re-election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell announced Tuesday he is seeking re-election.

Newell, 51, was appointed to the position in March 2017. He has worked in the office for 19 years.

“I hope to continue to serve the Chippewa County community for another four years,” Newell said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “My goal has always been the swift, aggressive and effective prosecution of criminal cases, which protects victims and holds offenders for their criminal behavior.”

Newell, a Republican, said that his office has “developed and continued numerous diversion programs to divert low-risk, non-violent offenders out of the criminal justice system.” Newell also said he has a “victim-first approach,” which is necessary to make sure that the victim isn’t forgotten and is properly considered by the courts.

Newell said the largest challenge facing his office continues to be the rise of meth cases.

“However, I realized early on that the criminal justice system alone cannot solve the meth problem, so I have been actively involved with other community partners in tackling the meth epidemic,” he said.