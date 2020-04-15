Chippewa County district attorney to seek re-election

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell announced Tuesday he is seeking re-election.
Newell, 51, was appointed to the position in March 2017. He has worked in the office for 19 years.
“I hope to continue to serve the Chippewa County community for another four years,” Newell said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “My goal has always been the swift, aggressive and effective prosecution of criminal cases, which protects victims and holds offenders for their criminal behavior.”
Newell, a Republican, said that his office has “developed and continued numerous diversion programs to divert low-risk, non-violent offenders out of the criminal justice system.” Newell also said he has a “victim-first approach,” which is necessary to make sure that the victim isn’t forgotten and is properly considered by the courts.
Newell said the largest challenge facing his office continues to be the rise of meth cases.
“However, I realized early on that the criminal justice system alone cannot solve the meth problem, so I have been actively involved with other community partners in tackling the meth epidemic,” he said.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Newell to replace Steve Gibbs, who had left the position to become a Chippewa County judge.
Newell graduated from DeForest High School, earned a degree in criminal justice from UW-Platteville, and his law degree from UW-Madison. He also has an associate of art degree from Eastern Kentucky University; he earned that degree while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox.
Newell became an assistant district attorney in Chippewa County in 2001, and he’s always handled the sensitive, violent crime and sexual assault cases; he has continued to handle those cases since becoming district attorney.
Newell applied for the district attorney position in 2012 when then-DA Jon Theisen left the office to become an Eau Claire County judge, but Gibbs was appointed instead.
Newell and his wife, Pam, live in the town of Lafayette with their daughter.
