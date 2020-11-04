Chippewa County election results, Trump leads huge over Biden

As of 2a.m. Wednesday morning, with 46 of 47 precincts reporting in Chippewa County, President Donald Trump is leading democratic challenger Joe Biden by a count of 20,305 to 13,337 votes. This is a difference of about 7,000 votes, with Trump holding about 65.6 percent of the popular vote in Chippewa Falls.

The representative for District 3 in Congress race is favoring Derrick Van Orden over Ron Kind, with Van Orden collecting 9,647 votes to Kind’s 9,592.

In District 7, the race for Congress representative has gone to Tom Tiffany over Tricia Zunker, with Tiffany collecting 9,721 votes to Zunker’s 4,771.

Representative Rob Summerfield retained his position as the Representative in the Assembly for District 67 over challenger Chris Kapsner with a vote of 14,413 to 7,727.

In District 68 Representative to the Assembly Jesse James retained his positon, defeating challenger Emily Berge by a tally of 6,901 to 4,406.

District 91 Representative Jodi Emerson retained her position over Republican challenger Charlie Walker by a vote of 65 to 52.

In all unopposed races, the District Attorney position went to Wade C. Newell, the County Clerk position went to Jaclyn Jackie Sadler and the County Treasurer went to Patricia Schimmel.