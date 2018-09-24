Several Chippewa County groups are holding a public event Thursday to discuss the rising need for children’s foster care in the county.
The meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Middle School auditorium, 750 Tropicana Blvd.
The Chippewa Falls School District, the Chippewa County Department of Human Services and the Cardinal Community Learning Center are hosting the event.
The number of children removed from their homes has increased by 80 percent since 2014, according a statement from the school district. Nearly 200 Chippewa County children are currently in out-of-home care.
Information on fostering children and respite care will be discussed. The event is open to the public.
Contact CCLC director Andrea Smith at smitha1@chipfalls.org or (715) 726-2588 with questions.
