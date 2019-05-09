The Lake Wissota Garden Club received a grant of $1,088 grant through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County to continue developing a native plant area in Irvine Park.
The grant will be used to purchase 200 native Wisconsin plants for the Irvine Park Native Wildflower Sanctuary, a half-acre woodland sanctuary in Irvine Park just south of the duck pond, which is an ongoing project of the club.
According to the club's announcement of the grant, the plantings will go into an area of the sanctuary that was treated in 2018 by soil solarization, a non-chemical method designed to kill off undesirable growth.
The sanctuary contains over 120 varieties of Wisconsin natives with 10 to 30 different varieties in bloom most days from early spring until frost and provides park visitors with a demonstration of natives that will grow in a mostly shade to part shade setting.
Visitors to the sanctuary can follow a five stop self-guided tour to learn more about the benefits of using native plants. Blooming natives are labeled with easy to read color picture signs listing both common and botanical plant names. The sanctuary also offers free, guided public tours the second Saturday of the month May through September.
The first tour will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, starting at the sanctuary’s sign.
Early blooming spring ephemeral varieties will be highlighted on this tour. For further information or to arrange a group tour visit www.lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.