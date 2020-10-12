Chippewa County has first COVID-19 death

The first death as a result of COVID-19 in Chippewa County was confirmed on Monday, according to a press release from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

“We are saddened by the death of our community member. Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death and to all of those suffering from this virus,” said Angela Weideman, Health Officer/Director in a press release. “As we navigate through this hard and trying time, Chippewa County continues to work diligently with local, state and national partners to coordinate our response to COVID-19.”

Overall the county added 49 active cases since Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 243. The county had 69 new cases over the weekend while 20 previously active cases were released from isolation. Those additions bring the amount of cumulative confirmed cases in Chippewa County to 833 overall, 590 having been released from isolation.

The county added 395 negative test results for a cumulative total of 16,461 with 10 current hospitalizations and 31 overall.

Statewide 29,478 of the 152,192 total COVID-19 cases are active with 121,204 being released from isolation. Wisconsin has 1,545,692 negative test results total with 8,454 total hospitalizations and 1,474 deaths.