Chippewa County hasn't had a COVID-19 death in over three weeks

None of the positive tests this week were for any of the COVID-19 variants; the county has identified three cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK variant) this month.

County’s vaccine rate remains ahead of state

Roughly 26.3% of all county residents have now received at least one vaccination, as the county remains slightly ahead of the state’s rate, where 25.7% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one dose. That is comparable to last week, when 23.1% of counthy residents had one dose, compared to 22.4% of the state. Two weeks ago, 20.8% of the county’s population had received at least one dose.

Kelm said another 2,850 doses were given int the past week, a decline from 3,161 a week ago. Overall, 17,028 of the county’s roughly 65,000 residents have received at least one shot, with 10,998 residents having completed their vaccinations.

“We have ample amounts of vaccines available,” Kelm said. “We, in the Public Health Department, are adding a third clinic.”

In another positive sign, 75.6% of all senior citizens in the county have now received at least one dose. That is up from 72.6% last week, and 67.4% two weeks ago.