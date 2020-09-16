Chippewa County health director concerned about misinformation

The discussion on the health order is coming as the county set a new one-week high for both the number of new COVID-19 cases (43) and the highest-yet positivity rate (9.2 %).

For the second consecutive week, fewer than 500 tests were conducted in the county, with just 469 tests done, up from 447 a week ago.

However, Weideman has indicated her goal is for 900 tests to be done weekly, but the number of new tests are back to levels from June.

"We obviously want to see more people get tested," she said. "It's definitely concerning to me."

At 43 new cases, that figure is up from 38 the prior week and the previous high of 40 cases from three weeks ago.

Overall, Chippewa County has now had 432 positive cases, with 41 people considered to be active cases and still being monitored by the Department of Public Health. Two county residents are now hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, but the county still hasn't had a recorded death from the virus.