Chippewa County health director urges more testing

Because testing kits are limited, people who aren’t showing signs of COVID-19 should not seek a test at this time, she added.

The testing sites will only be checking to see whether someone is COVID-19 positive, and will not be testing for antibodies in a person’s blood, which is an indication that the person had the virus at one time and has recovered.

Many of the antibody tests nationwide have shown to be flawed in recent weeks. Also, there still is no data that shows whether someone who has antibodies is now immune from getting COVID-19 again.

Weideman said the goal remains to expand testing wider to include tests at all nursing homes, including employees at those centers.

Chippewa County has seen six more positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, and tests given remain low.

Overall, Chippewa County now has 27 confirmed cases: eight who are still being monitored for symptoms and 19 who are considered symptom-free. Eleven of the 27 cases are people age 40 and younger. No one in Chippewa County is hospitalized, and the county has no COVID-19 deaths. There have been 1,165 negative tests.

“It’s hard to say if we’ve reached the peak of wave one,” Weideman said. “I don’t think we’ve reached that peak.”