Chippewa County health director urges more testing

Although no drive-thru COVID-19 testing events will be held in Chippewa County during the next week, public health director Angela Weideman is encouraging county residents to attend one of the upcoming testing sites planned in Thorp, Ladysmith and Eau Claire.
“Testing is crucial and important in this pandemic,” Weideman said Wednesday at the county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference. “We can’t fight the virus if we don’t know where it is.”
The Eau Claire tests will be held at Chippewa Valley Technical College, 617 W. Clairemont Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday.
The tests at Thorp High School will be held 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and the Ladysmith tests will be held at the Rusk County Fairgrounds 11-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 14. Weideman said that travel arrangements can be made to attend one of those events.
Weideman reminded people that the National Guard will be performing the tests, and they will be wearing full personal protective equipment.
Weideman said up to 300 tests will be given at each of the drive-thru sites. Any Wisconsin resident, ages 5 and older, showing symptoms of COVID-19, is eligible to be tested, she said.
“Be prepared for a possible wait time,” she said. “We want people to know what to expect.”
Because testing kits are limited, people who aren’t showing signs of COVID-19 should not seek a test at this time, she added.
The testing sites will only be checking to see whether someone is COVID-19 positive, and will not be testing for antibodies in a person’s blood, which is an indication that the person had the virus at one time and has recovered.
Many of the antibody tests nationwide have shown to be flawed in recent weeks. Also, there still is no data that shows whether someone who has antibodies is now immune from getting COVID-19 again.
Weideman said the goal remains to expand testing wider to include tests at all nursing homes, including employees at those centers.
Chippewa County has seen six more positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, and tests given remain low.
Overall, Chippewa County now has 27 confirmed cases: eight who are still being monitored for symptoms and 19 who are considered symptom-free. Eleven of the 27 cases are people age 40 and younger. No one in Chippewa County is hospitalized, and the county has no COVID-19 deaths. There have been 1,165 negative tests.
“It’s hard to say if we’ve reached the peak of wave one,” Weideman said. “I don’t think we’ve reached that peak.”
Because of that, Weideman said she is encouraging more testing, whether at the upcoming drive-thru test events or at an area medical center.
“If you have symptoms and can’t get a test, please call the health department,” Weideman said.
Chippewa Falls police chief Matt Kelm reminded the public to be aware of scams related to COVID-19, and he encouraged people to run ideas by banking officials or police before making payments. Kelm said his department is still receiving few calls or complaints about people violating the stay-at-home orders.
“The vast majority of our businesses and people are following the orders,” Kelm said.
Chippewa Falls school superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said she has been fielding questions about when students can return to school buildings to reclaim their personal belongings. She said school officials hope to have a plan in place for students to pick up those items beginning in July.
