Chippewa County hits 5,500 positive COVID-19 cases to date, death toll rises to 63
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County reported 28 new active cases of COVID-19 and one more coronavirus related death on Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the county’s total positive cases to 5,504 to date (716 currently active) and 63 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday.

There have also now been 24,247 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County, and 163 people have been hospitalized due to complications with the virus (eight currently hospitalized).

As of Wednesday, there have now been 444,695 cases of COVID-19 to-date (40,023 currently active) and 4,427 statewide deaths (a one day increase of 53).

