Chippewa County hits record COVID cases

The good news is that most test results are still coming back within 48 hours. Kelm said that the numerous health-care systems in the Chippewa Valley have done a great job of in-house testing and getting those tests analyzed quickly.

Kelm stressed the importance of following the quarantine guidelines of self-isolating for 14 days after being exposed to someone who has the disease, even with a negative test for the virus.

At this time, no more public drive-thru testing sites have been planned in the Chippewa Valley, she added.

Some schools open, others getting ready

Schools in Cornell opened on Monday, and the Stanley-Boyd School District will have its first classes today. Cadott schools superintendent Jenny Starck said she wasn’t aware of any issues in the first three days of students back in Cornell. Starck said her district is getting closer to being ready to welcome back students on Sept. 1.

“We’ve done a lot of work,” Starck said. “I actually feel better this week. Last week, we were installing plexiglass. I feel like we’re ready.”