Chippewa County hits record COVID cases

COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County hit a one-week record, with 40 new cases reported, and the county’s positive rate jumped again.
Kristen Kelm, community health division manager in the county’s Department of Public Health, said during a weekly press conference Wednesday that the county remains at a high risk level, meaning the agency recommends indoor gatherings be limited to 15 people and outdoor gatherings capping at 50 people.
Last week, Chippewa County had 29 new positive cases.
Overall, 624 tests were given in the past week, which is an increase of 83 from the previous week. However, 40 new cases from 624 tests is a 6.41% positivity rate, up from last week’s 5.36%. Medical experts have stated a positivity rate above 5% indicates that the virus is prevalent in the community.
The cases continue to climb even as most people appear to be wearing masks in public, indoor spaces.
“The last couple of weeks, we’re seeing clusters (of new cases) in our smaller communities,” she said. “We’ve had some community events where mask-wearing wasn’t there.”
While the county recorded a new high in new cases and positivity rate, Kelm said her office is only tracking 44 active cases, meaning that almost everyone who had the disease has recovered. Chippewa County has just one person hospitalized because of the virus, and no COVID-19-related deaths.
The good news is that most test results are still coming back within 48 hours. Kelm said that the numerous health-care systems in the Chippewa Valley have done a great job of in-house testing and getting those tests analyzed quickly.
Kelm stressed the importance of following the quarantine guidelines of self-isolating for 14 days after being exposed to someone who has the disease, even with a negative test for the virus.
At this time, no more public drive-thru testing sites have been planned in the Chippewa Valley, she added.
Some schools open, others getting ready
Schools in Cornell opened on Monday, and the Stanley-Boyd School District will have its first classes today. Cadott schools superintendent Jenny Starck said she wasn’t aware of any issues in the first three days of students back in Cornell. Starck said her district is getting closer to being ready to welcome back students on Sept. 1.
“We’ve done a lot of work,” Starck said. “I actually feel better this week. Last week, we were installing plexiglass. I feel like we’re ready.”
Starck said she will be meeting with new teachers this week, going over everything from online learning platforms to cleaning protocols, and working with students on wearing masks at all times.
“Kids will need help, especially if they haven’t been wearing masks,” she said.
Starck said they also have added Internet access points to outdoor spaces, allowing for more outdoor time instead of being in classrooms.
“The more we can have kids outside, in fresh air, the better,” Starck said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.