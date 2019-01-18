End of the year reports show the Chippewa County continuing a tight real estate market with competition pushing up prices.
According to numbers reported by the Wisconsin Realtors Association, 782 homes were sold in Chippewa County in 2018, slightly down from 822 in 2017 but markedly improved from around the time of the economic downturn a decade ago, when 2009 clocked in at 125 homes sold.
Median prices are also reportedly up, with 2018 being the highest in the last 10 years at a $170,000 average for homes sold last year.
In a report at the end of the year, the WRA predicted correctly that Wisconsin’s December numbers would come in slightly slower than November.
“Nonetheless, this has been an impressive year for sales given the scarcity of homes on the market,” WRA Board Chairman Jean Stefaniak said in the report.
“Inventory has been a problem in most regions around the state and in most price ranges over the last year.”
In November, compared to the previous year, both the number of sales and the price of the homes sold had increased, while the number of days the homes were on the market had decreased by almost 14 percent.
Particularly light statewide is the number of homes between $125,000 and $199,999, according to the report.
Some are pointing to the continued economic strength as indicating that the housing market will remain strong, if tight.
WRA President and CEO Michael Theo pointed to the low unemployment and good job creation as factors which may mitigate higher housing costs.
“We’ve had a strong economy in the state, which has pushed incomes up, but affordability has still suffered given the price and mortgage rate increases this past year,” Theo said.
The data showed the median family income was up 3.4 percent over the last year in November, but the nearly 1-percent increase in the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage plus a 7.7-percent increase in the median sale price dropped affordability 13.3 percent.
Others think the rising mortgage costs could begin to put a damper on the housing sales nationwide.
Aaron Terrazas, director of economic research for the real estate research firm Zillow, wrote in a 2019 forecast that he believed mortgage rate costs would “set the scene for the housing market in 2019” affecting everything from housing costs to rental demand.
Terrazas noted that, despite climbing over the last two years, mortgage rates are still lower than they were during much of the recession and below average for the type of strong economic growth we’ve been experiencing.
He predicted that in 2019 the 30-year, fixed rate mortgage will reach the highest levels in a decade.
“Already, rising mortgage payments eclipse home-value gains, a phenomenon that can both encourage homeowners to stay put — to hold onto low mortgage rates that are disappearing in the rear-view mirror — and discourage would-be first-time home buyers,” Terrazas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.