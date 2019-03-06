A Holmen man who was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to serve six years in prison.
Richard S. Hulburt, 25, pleaded no contest in December to second-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. Hulburt was originally charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Judge Steve Gibbs said he was concerned about Hulburt's prior record and the likelihood he would re-offend. In addition to the prison sentence, Gibbs also ordered six years of extended supervision.
"You have shown a disregard for our laws. It doesn't seem you've learned from them," Gibbs told Hulburt before sentencing him. "We need to fix the way you think, and the way you act in the future."
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell recommended eight years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
"He did poorly on the (pre-sentence) evaluation," Newell told Gibbs. "He lives life the way he wants do, and doesn't let anyone tell him what he should do. The main reason for eight years is the danger he poses. He shows no remorse; he essentially says he doesn't care how it impacted the victim."
Newell pointed out that Hulburt was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior in Vernon County.
"I have all these concerns regarding his behavior," Newell said.
Newell said that Hulburt has shown no interest in seeking treatment, and he also had previously threatened a police officer.
"We need to be protected from Mr. Hulburt. If he is not incarcerated, he will continue to do more harm to other people," Newell said.
Defense attorney Karl Kelz noted there was no sexual intercourse; this case involves sexual contact. Kelz requested four years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision.
"In many ways, Mr. Hulburt is a broken man," Kelz said, adding that his client was abandoned at a young age and has spent a lot of time in group homes, and was homeless prior to being arrested. Hulburt also has drug use issues, Kelz said.
