Chippewa County jumps to 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chippewa County saw a jump from one to four positive COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, but public health director Angela Weideman said she isn't ready to declare that community spread of the virus is occurring here.

At a press conference Friday morning, Weideman said that two people tested positive for the virus Thursday afternoon and another person tested positive Friday morning.

The new cases involve two adults ages 55 and older, and one individual under the age of 30, Weideman said. None of the people with the virus know each other.

"The good news is all of our four cases are at home and doing well," Weideman said.

Weideman said her office is interviewing each of the people to generate a list of everyone they have come in contact with, and officials will be calling them.

One of the three new cases had recently traveled out of state. The other two cases had not traveled anywhere, so Weideman is hoping that they will be able to figure out who they got the virus from in those interviews.

The four COVID-19 positive people are all being isolated in their homes; if they have anyone else living in their homes, they are required to stay in a separate room with no contact with the others there, she said.