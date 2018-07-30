An Eau Claire contractor sued by a Cameron man for a 2014 injury is not liable for damages, according to a verdict a Chippewa County jury.
Lon H. Johnson, a painter working at Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls in 2014, was injured in a fall while working for Hagen Decorators of Altoona, according to the lawsuit.
Johnson sued Market and Johnson, Inc., the project’s general contractor, in Chippewa County court 2016.
Johnson will not receive the $175,000 in damages he asked for, according to online court documents. The verdict was reached Wednesday.
Johnson claimed the contractor “(failed) to maintain the construction site in as safe a condition as the nature of the premises would reasonably permit,” defense attorney Phillip Theesfeld and Johnson’s attorney Robert Parsons wrote in a court document.
The verdict did not favor Johnson’s claim.
Market and Johnson successfully maintained the workspace during or before the accident, according to the verdict.
Johnson neglected to protect his own safety, according to the verdict, and that negligence caused the accident.
One dissenting juror said Johnson, the contractor and Hagen Decorating “are all responsible for this accident,” writing, “I feel Hagen should be a part of this lawsuit as well, so I could not give a no.”
Although the jury was not told the extent of Johnson’s injuries, court evidence went into more detail about the accident.
Market and Johnson superintendent Greg Wittig believed Johnson fell while rolling a scaffold; the scaffold’s wheel rolled over an electrical box, the box’s cover bent and the scaffold tipped, according to an April 2016 email from Wittig. Wittig did not witness the accident, but was told about it afterward, according to the email.
Market and Johnson installed plywood covers after the incident, Wittig also wrote.
The trial began Monday and ended Wednesday.
United Healthcare Services of Madison and Secura Insurance of Appleton were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.
