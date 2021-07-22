Chippewa County man charged with child sexual assault has trial delayed four months

A trial in Chippewa County for a man charged with child sexual assault in four different counties has been delayed four months.

Roger J. Hattamer, 39, of Loyal was charged in Chippewa County Court in April 2020 with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl recently told authorities that Hattamer sexually assaulted her beginning in early 2009, and continued until July 2010. The sex offenses in the four counties occurred over a decade, beginning when she was 8 or 9.

However, Hattamer also is charged with various counts of child sexual assault in Clark, Taylor and Rusk counties, online court records show.

Hattamer’s trial in Chippewa County was slated to begin on Aug. 3. However, at a hearing Monday, Judge Ben Lane agreed to postpone it until Dec. 8. It is slated to last up to three days. Lane also set a pre-trial date for Nov. 17.

During the hearing, defense attorney Christopher Wilhelm told Lane that the Taylor County case has been adjourned at this time. The attorneys told Lane there is useful information that both parties need to review before a trial takes place, and Lane agreed to hold off on motion hearings at this time.