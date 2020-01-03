Tom Murray, 67, had already been working on the boiler of his rental house in the Chippewa County town of Lafayette for several days by early November.
After the boiler's igniter was replaced, his heat appeared to be working again. Murray, who’s been retired for five years, headed to bed for the night. His 10-year-old miniature Schnauzer, Tuffy, did the same.
“We were literally the two living things in the house,” Murray remembered.
But the next afternoon on Nov. 9, Murray knew something was wrong. By 1 p.m. he was disoriented, clumsy and thought he might be having a stroke.
But the real culprit — a faulty heat exchanger in the boiler — had been leaking carbon monoxide into the house through the night.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced whenever a fossil fuel is burned, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can build up indoors and poison people or animals who breathe it.
“It’s odorless. You don’t smell it or see it. It never crossed my mind,” Murray said.
Within 10 minutes of Murray texting several friends and family members, two people met him at his house. They quickly agreed: “They knew I wasn’t right either,” he said. “I was kind of goofy.”
Murray was rushed to Mayo Clinic Health System’s emergency department in Eau Claire that afternoon. His confusion would come and go, and he had problems following commands, said Mayo nurse Libby Buchholz.
Mayo staff diagnosed Murray between 35 and 45 minutes after he arrived at the hospital. Emergency room physician Dr. Aaron Triplett initially believed Murray’s symptoms might stem from a urinary tract infection − which could point to sepsis, a severe infection that could have caused Murray’s confusion.
Diagnosing carbon monoxide poisoning can be tricky. Symptoms include a roster of “flu symptoms,” Triplett said: Dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and losing consciousness.
“They’re very vague, and they overlap with a lot of different medical conditions that are much more common,” Triplett said.
But after Murray told hospital staff he'd been working on his house’s heating system, Buchholz immediately gave him a brief test. Murray’s carbon monoxide level was at 29%: “Critically high,” Buchholz said.
A typical person’s carbon monoxide level is between zero and two percent; a smoker might have six to eight percent, Triplett said.
“Anything higher than that would represent an exposure to some other source,” Triplett said. “At around 35% we’re looking at long-term disability, or maybe even fatal levels of carbon monoxide.”
At severe levels, carbon monoxide poisoning puts stress on the heart, Triplett said. Carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin — the molecule that carries oxygen around the body — around 200 times tighter than oxygen does.
Carbon monoxide is difficult to "pull off" from hemoglobin molecules, and the body eventually doesn’t get enough oxygen, Triplett said, comparing the process to suffocation.
Murray was surprised by the diagnosis. He’d believed carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms only included sleepiness or lack of alertness. But his overwhelming emotion was relief, he said: “At least it wasn’t a stroke or heart attack, something of that nature. More of a relief than anything else.”
Treatment in Minnesota
For some carbon monoxide poisoning cases, people can be treated with high-flow oxygen, but Murray's situation was more severe, Triplett said.
Murray was transported to Mayo Clinic’s Rochester, Minn. campus, where that night he was treated by receiving 100% oxygen in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. After two more sessions in the chamber the next day, he was released, and says he’s made a full recovery.
“I’m feeling great,” Murray said. “At least that I’m aware of, no signs or evidence I was oxygen-starved.”
Murray’s furnace has been fixed. Tuffy the dog is also no worse for the wear.
“He happened to be the first dog in the Chippewa Falls Police Department area that had successfully used an oxygen mask,” Murray joked.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is common in families — if a house’s heater is leaking, it’ll usually impact everyone inside — and happens more often in the fall and spring, Buchholz said.
“In the early fall, when people are turning on their heat … you haven’t used it for a year,” Triplett said. “Likewise in the spring, when it’s on and off, on and off.”
Poisoning also spikes during hunting and ice fishing seasons, when people are warming their cabins and shacks with space heaters, Buchholz said.
On his way home to Wisconsin, Murray stopped to buy a new carbon monoxide detector. His existing detector had died, and he hadn’t gotten around to replacing the batteries, he said.
Murray has two pieces of advice: Keep detectors running, and don’t assume heaters won’t leak because they’re new.
“Get a current or new carbon monoxide detector every year. Check it regularly to make sure it’s operating. Because if you don’t, you haven’t got a prayer,” Murray said, calling himself lucky that he survived. “The boiler that failed in my house was only four years old, still under warranty. Just because it’s new, don’t get comfortable.”
Even temporary structures need detectors, Buchholtz said.
“Any place where you’re trying to heat something, you should have a CO detector,” she said.
