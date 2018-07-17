Chippewa County Judge Steven Cray believes the county is “lucky” it hasn’t dealt with a major safety issue — yet.
“I have come to the point where I’m generally concerned in the next couple years something is going to happen,” Cray told the county’s Legal and Law Enforcement Committee Monday afternoon. “I just think we’ve been lucky. (I’m) glad we have four leaf clovers and rabbits feet, but we’re going to need something beyond that.”
During Monday’s meeting, the committee unanimously approved the request by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office to add a position to its field services division that would primarily service the courthouse, with a condition that the officer can be pulled occasionally to fill in where they are needed for patrol.
The nearly $81,000 position would provide a presence not only in the courtrooms, but for the numerous county offices — including the clerk of courts and various county departments — housed within the Chippewa County building on North Bridge Street.
At a minimum, the officer in the position would make just more than $49,000 per year, with nearly $12,000 in fringe benefits and nearly $18,500 in health benefits, county documents report.
Funding in 2018 will come from contracted services the sheriff’s office offers with other municipalities, and in 2019, the position will be added to the department’s budget.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office makes $43 per day, per inmate it houses from other counties — medical expenses included — while it makes $62 per state inmate per day, without covering medical, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk reported. That contract work includes money it makes off of work for contracting with New Auburn for a sheriff’s office presence.
Chief Deputy Chad Holum reported to the committee on Monday that in 2017, the sheriff’s office responded to 135 calls for service to the courthouse, resulting in 45 arrests.
The new officer would hopefully not only deter actions, supporters argued Monday, but would also be a presence in case something were to happen.
The need for an officer presence at the courthouse has been a topic of debate since the early 2000s, Kowalczyk told the committee Monday afternoon.
“In law enforcement, more often than not we are reactive rather than proactive, and here we have an opportunity,” Kowalczyk said.
Judges James Isaacson and Cray both spoke in support of the move, both claiming they have seen an uptick of tension, disrespect and safety concerns within their courtrooms over the past years.
The sheriff’s office was originally looking to add two positions to fulfill the courthouse duties, County Administrator Randy Scholz told the committee, but budgeting allowed for just one position.
The compromise is one the department and the court personnel are willing to work around.
“I think it makes sense if we can make it work within the budget and we’ve been able to do that,” Scholz said.
The proposal will move onto the county’s Executive Committee for a vote.
The committee also reviewed legal and law enforcement budgets for 2019 at its Monday meeting.
