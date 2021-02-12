Chippewa County nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

Chippewa County announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 6,954 countywide to-date (139 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 87 lives lost.

There have now been 27,512 negative COVID-19 test results in Chippewa County and two individuals remain hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (214 hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s current risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is classified as “high.”

As of Friday 9,652 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Chippewa County. 6,882 of them are the Pfizer vaccine and 2,770 of them are the Moderna vaccine. Of those doses, 7,755 of them were the first dose and 1,897 have been the second dose.

As of Friday there have been 553,889 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (11,078 currently active) and 6,725 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of 17). 159 of those deaths were from other causes according to their death certificates.