Chippewa County nears 800 active COVID-19 cases

Chippewa County announced 78 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 9,169 countywide to date (789 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday in Chippewa County, leaving the county’s COVID-19 death toll at 104 lives lost.

There have now been 34,596 negative coronavirus tests administered and 373 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 784,000 active cases of COVID-19, and 8,731 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus. 375 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.