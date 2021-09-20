Chippewa County nears 9,000 COVID-19 cases to date

Chippewa County announced eight new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 8,971 countywide to date (530 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Monday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 103 lives lost.

There have now been 34,229 negative coronavirus tests administered and 364 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 772,000 active cases of COVID-19 and 8,703 coronavirus related deaths statewide to date. 375 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.