Chippewa County not likely to implement new mask mandate, cases continue to decline

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the county doesn’t have a mask ordinance in place, and she doesn’t anticipate the county board creating one, after the state’s Supreme Court struck down a mask mandate Wednesday.

“I don’t foresee an order in Chippewa County, but I’m strongly recommending that everyone continues wearing masks,” Weideman said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “Wearing a mask is more important now than ever.”

A full 30% of Chippewa County residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Weideman was excited to see the county reach that level, and pointed to the fact that 77.1% of the county’s 65+ population has now received at least one dose. A week ago, 26.3% of the county’s residents had received at least one shot, including 75.6% of seniors.

On Monday, Centers for Diseases Control director Rochelle Walensky warned of her fears of “impending doom” with rising COVID-19 cases at the same time governments are lifting mask mandates.

“It’s been a very hot topic of discussion among public health director,” Weideman said of Walensky’s concerns. “We are seeing a slight increase in cases in Wisconsin. I am concerned about the possibility of increases with Easter and spring break.”