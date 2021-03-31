Chippewa County not likely to implement new mask mandate, cases continue to decline

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the county doesn’t have a mask ordinance in place, and she doesn’t anticipate the county board creating one, after the state’s Supreme Court struck down a mask mandate Wednesday.
“I don’t foresee an order in Chippewa County, but I’m strongly recommending that everyone continues wearing masks,” Weideman said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “Wearing a mask is more important now than ever.”
A full 30% of Chippewa County residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Weideman was excited to see the county reach that level, and pointed to the fact that 77.1% of the county’s 65+ population has now received at least one dose. A week ago, 26.3% of the county’s residents had received at least one shot, including 75.6% of seniors.
On Monday, Centers for Diseases Control director Rochelle Walensky warned of her fears of “impending doom” with rising COVID-19 cases at the same time governments are lifting mask mandates.
“It’s been a very hot topic of discussion among public health director,” Weideman said of Walensky’s concerns. “We are seeing a slight increase in cases in Wisconsin. I am concerned about the possibility of increases with Easter and spring break.”
In the past week, 3,650 vaccine doses were given, a new record for the county, up from 2,850 doses given a week earlier, and up from the 3,161 doses two weeks ago. A total of 31,700 vaccines have now been given in the county: 19,397 who have received one dose, along with 12,674 who have completed their vaccine series.
The county is still not vaccinating minorities at the same rate as the white population. Just 3.2% of the county’s Black population has been vaccinated, along with 10.5% of the Hispanic population, compared to 28.7% of the white population.
“We’re working on that locally,” Weideman said. “We’ve been working a lot with our ag extension office, on workers in that population. We’ve been translating materials into Spanish. We’re planning to get out more in our rural communities.”
The county jail, along with the two state prisons, also should be receiving vaccinations in coming weeks, she added.
“It is going to be a process,” Weideman said.
Like the rest of the state, all county residents age 16 and older will be eligible to receive vaccinations beginning Monday.
“I do believe in Chippewa County, we will be ready for that,” she said.
New positive tests decline again
Overall, 22 people tested positive for the virus out of 206 tests given in the past week, for a 10.7% positivity rate.
A week ago, there were 33 positive cases out of 176 tests, for an 18.7% positivity rate. Overall, less than 1 percent of cases are now considered to be active, with just two county residents hospitalized with virus-related symptoms.
Weideman said the National Guard will resume offering free COVID-19 tests every Wednesday, from 1-4 p.m., at the Lafayette Town Hall, throughout April.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county in the past week; the last reported death was on March 3. The county’s total remains at 93 fatalities.
One of the positive tests this week was identified as the B.1.1.7 (UK variant), bringing the county’s total to four of those cases.
Chippewa County remains close to dropping from a high risk level to moderate risk level, as cases continue a steady decline. With a high risk level, there is a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors.
Weideman said the potential trajectory of an increase in cases is the main reason the county hasn’t dropped to the moderate level at this time.