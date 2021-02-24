Chippewa County 'on target to expand vaccine pool'

Chippewa County saw a 47 percent increase in the total number of COVID-19 vaccinations given in the past week, as roughly one in every six county residents have now had at least one dose.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the county is on target to expand the vaccination pool next week to include teachers and daycare workers. Weideman said health clinics are prepared if they suddenly obtained more vaccine doses in the coming weeks, particularly with Johnson & Johnson expected to gain approval by next week to go along with already-approved vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

“We are ready to give double or triple the doses we are currently giving,” Weideman said.

Overall, 3,734 doses were given in the past week, up from 2,548 last week. Overall, 10,539 county residents have received at least one dose, with 5,377 receiving both shots. About half of those receiving doses are 65 or older, with the other half being front-line health workers, firefighters, police officers, and long-term care employees.