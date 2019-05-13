Try 3 months for $3
CCEDC

Michael Haynes, CESA 10 Agency Administrator, and Gwen Skoyen, CESA 10 Director of College and Career Readiness at the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporations annual meeting.

 Contributed

As part of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation's annual meeting, five Chippewa Valley Youth Apprenticeship students signed their letters of intent for continuing employment with their Youth Apprenticeship employers from Grassland Dairy, Hovland’s, JF Ahern, McDonough Manufacturing, and Rohde Inc. 

They were all part Cooperative Educational Service Area 10, which is made up of the school districts of Chippewa Falls, Greenwood, Menomonie and Stanley-Boyd. 

Two of the students present will also be moving to Registered Apprenticeship with their employers after graduation this spring.

Wisconsin’s Youth Apprenticeship program is part of a statewide School-to-Work initiative designed for high school students who want hands-on learning in an occupational area at a worksite along with related classroom instruction.

The one- or two-year elective program combines academic and technical instruction along with mentored on-the-job learning.

Chippewa Valley Youth Apprenticeship was also honored with the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation’s 2019 Economic Development Partnership Award for 2019, and recognized for their record number of 406 students participating in Youth Apprenticeship this year.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.