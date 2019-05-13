As part of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation's annual meeting, five Chippewa Valley Youth Apprenticeship students signed their letters of intent for continuing employment with their Youth Apprenticeship employers from Grassland Dairy, Hovland’s, JF Ahern, McDonough Manufacturing, and Rohde Inc.
They were all part Cooperative Educational Service Area 10, which is made up of the school districts of Chippewa Falls, Greenwood, Menomonie and Stanley-Boyd.
Two of the students present will also be moving to Registered Apprenticeship with their employers after graduation this spring.
Wisconsin’s Youth Apprenticeship program is part of a statewide School-to-Work initiative designed for high school students who want hands-on learning in an occupational area at a worksite along with related classroom instruction.
The one- or two-year elective program combines academic and technical instruction along with mentored on-the-job learning.
Chippewa Valley Youth Apprenticeship was also honored with the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation’s 2019 Economic Development Partnership Award for 2019, and recognized for their record number of 406 students participating in Youth Apprenticeship this year.
