A local organization is raising money to continue providing rooms for people in danger due to homelessness and winter weather.
The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center runs the Chippewa County Outreach Office located on Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls, providing homeless services and eviction prevention services.
The Outreach Office gives vouchers to individuals or families who need to stay in a motel for a night to get out of the cold and off of the street.
Due to the severe winter weather and increased need, they’re fundraising for the cost of 100 motel room vouchers.
Annika Sorteberg of the Outreach Office said that recently they have seen an influx of people in need and are running low on funds.
“It’s definitely been increased this year from the weather,” Sorteberg said.
Their campaign started Feb. 20 and will run until March 31. So far they’ve raised funds for about 50 rooms, Sorteberg said.
It is $60 for a single bed room and $80 for a room with two beds. Every day, the Outreach Office sees on average eight families.
The Outreach Office works closely with area agencies such as the Family Support Center, Chippewa County Housing Authority, local food pantries, Workforce Resource, Catholic Charities, Chippewa Economic Support and others.
They also work with the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition and area churches.
They opened their Chippewa Falls office in 2015.
