Chippewa County partners create Revive the Valley task force

It’s time to restore. It’s time to rebuild. It’s time to Revive the Valley.
With the continued success of the vaccine rollout in Chippewa County, the Revive the Valley task force is announcing that Chippewa County is revitalizing live events this summer. County partners are working together to lay the roadmap to safely return.
Members of the community assembled the Revive the Valley task force to put safety precautions in place for events that will happen this summer. While physical health continues to be a top priority, the task force is also assessing overall community wellness. This includes improving mental health and economic health to revive the Chippewa Valley.
“So many people have been hurting, and nothing heals better than live music. Bringing back live events, with a health plan in place, is going to bring back some much-needed relief. Returning safely can be done, and this task force is setting the roadmap to make it happen” said Wade Asher, general manager for Chippewa Valley Music Festivals and a Revive the Valley task force member.
For a safe return, collaboration and unity are key. Event organizers are strongly encouraged to work with the Chippewa County Department of Public Health in laying out comprehensive plans to keep health and safety a top priority.
The task force has created a checklist for gatherings so that organizers and attendees alike can be equipped with additional information to better inform planning. Community businesses are also encouraged to work together to help minimize the risk of COVID-19.
”You’ll notice an added level of care to your overall experience when you come to our communities,” said Jackie Boos, Tourism Director for Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and Revive the Valley task force member. “We are all ready to confidently welcome you back to our home, Chippewa County.”
The task force asks in return that individuals continue to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Follow the guidelines set forth by the county, and get vaccinated when it is your turn.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and how to schedule an appointment, visit Chippewa County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 hub at co.chippewa.wi.us/vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family, and your community healthy and safe,” added Kristen Kelm, Community Health Division Manager, Chippewa County Department of Public Health. “Vaccines will help bring this pandemic to an end.”
The task force has assembled resources for event organizers and community members to reference. For additional information, please visit bit.ly/revivethevalley.