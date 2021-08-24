Chippewa County passed 8,000 COVID-19 cases to date, remains in 'severe' standing

Chippewa County announced 14 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,058 total positive cases countywide to date (170 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 97 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 32,576 negative coronavirus tests administered and 335 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 718,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 3,282 active cases) and 8,373 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of five lives lost). 300 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.