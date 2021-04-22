Chippewa County passes 30,000 negative COVID-19 tests

Chippewa County announced three new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,282 to date (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,015 negative coronavirus tests and 250 COVID-19 complication-induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 654,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 762 cases) and 7,430 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of three lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.