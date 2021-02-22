 Skip to main content
Chippewa County passes 7,000 cases of COVID-19 to-date
Chippewa County passes 7,000 cases of COVID-19 to-date

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced there were no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases in Chippewa County at 7,009 to-date (70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 90 lives lost.

There have now been 27,914 negative COVID-19 tests in Chippewa County and 219 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 559,839 cases of COVID-19 to-date (11,197 currently active) and 6,875 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus to-date statewide. 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

