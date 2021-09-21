Chippewa County passes 9,000 COVID-19 cases all-time

Chippewa County announced 53 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 9,062 countywide to date (530 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 103 lives lost.

There have now been 34,354 negative coronavirus tests administered and 369 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 780,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 7,832 active cases) and 8,713 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 10 lives lost). 375 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.