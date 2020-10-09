 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County Public Firearms Range reopening Saturday
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County Public Firearms Range reopening Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa County Public Firearms Range (10495 130th Ave. in Bloomer) will be resuming normal hours of operation starting Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Facilities & Parks Committee met on Wednesday and reviewed the status of the public firearms range reopening plan. The committee was informed of recommended corrective actions to install multiple surveillance cameras at the range, reworking the shooting stations at the long gun range and installation of a gate at the long gun range and all appropriate signage. Those corrective actions were set to be completed by the end of the day Friday.

For more information or for any questions, please reference the public firearms range scheduling calendar at the county website (www.co.chippewa.wi.us) or contact the Facilities & Parks Director Larry Ritzinger at lritzinger@co.chippewa.wi.us.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Helen Rineck

Helen “Toddy” M. Rineck, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona while under t…

Larry E. Kopp
Obituaries

Larry E. Kopp

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Larry E. Kopp, 68, of the town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died at home Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Robert 'Bob' J. Harings
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' J. Harings

CHETEK, Wis. — Robert “Bob” J. Harings, 82 of Chetek passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Mayo Health Care System in Eau Claire, Wis. Bo…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Federal Appeals Court Block

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News