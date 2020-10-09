Chippewa County Public Firearms Range reopening Saturday

The Chippewa County Public Firearms Range (10495 130th Ave. in Bloomer) will be resuming normal hours of operation starting Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
The Facilities & Parks Committee met on Wednesday and reviewed the status of the public firearms range reopening plan. The committee was informed of recommended corrective actions to install multiple surveillance cameras at the range, reworking the shooting stations at the long gun range and installation of a gate at the long gun range and all appropriate signage. Those corrective actions were set to be completed by the end of the day Friday.
For more information or for any questions, please reference the public firearms range scheduling calendar at the county website (www.co.chippewa.wi.us) or contact the Facilities & Parks Director Larry Ritzinger at lritzinger@co.chippewa.wi.us.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.