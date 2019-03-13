Chippewa County is placing temporary weight limits on some county highways to deal with spring weather.
The restrictions are designed to protect the pavement's weak conditions during the springtime freezing and thawing period.
Starting March 21, a temporary gross weight limit of six tons on any one axle and ten tons on any tandem axle less than eight feet apart will be in effect on all Chippewa County Trunk Highways east of State Hwy. 27 and all Chippewa County Trunk Highways north of State Hwy. 64.
Signs will be posted notifying drivers.
According to the county, temporary weight limits are typically in effect for five to six weeks depending on weather and road conditions, but with the unusually deep frost beneath roads this year they may need additional time.
If it appears necessary to place restrictions on any other Chippewa County Trunk Highways during this time, more signs will be installed.
In his press release concerning the weight limits, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley stressed the importance of the weight limit, calling it a critical period of time for the county highways.
