Chippewa County reaches 100 COVID-19 related deaths; county risk-level 'severe'

Chippewa County announced 48 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 8,328 countywide to date (292 cases currently considered active).

Two more individuals passed away from complications with coronavirus Thursday in Chippewa County, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 100 lives lost.

There have now been 33,016 negative coronavirus tests administered and 346 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 736,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 2,275 active cases) and 8,496 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 34 lives lost). 300 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.