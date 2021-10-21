Chippewa County receives over $5 million in broadband expansion grants

The Chippewa Valley has received multiple grants for broadband expansion.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced it has distributed 83 grants in 40 counties for projects across the state, awarding $99.93 million. The projects will expand broadband internet to more than 28,000 residences and 1,490 businesses, the agency reports.

State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, is chairman of the Assembly’s Science, Technology and Broadband Committee, and he was pleased to see so many projects awarded throughout western Wisconsin.

“This is very good news for my district,” Summerfield said. “We’ve always known it was a need. But with COVID, and more people working, or going to school, from home, the rural areas need broadband to stay competitive.”

The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Summerfield has asked Gov. Tony Evers to invest even more of the ARPA dollars the state received in broadband projects, saying the money this week is a good start.

Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, agreed that the projects are needed.

“It’s absolutely great to see,” Moses said. “I want to see money coming back to the Chippewa Valley. It’s huge, with everything that’s gone on in the last 18 months.”

Moses said most of his district is rural, and “we don’t have the greatest internet up here.”

Evers touted the grants in a press release.

“Expanding reliable, high-speed internet access remains a top priority for our state and we continue to move quickly to get federal funding allocated so construction on these projects can begin as soon as possible,” Evers said. “Since 2019, with state and federal dollars we’ve approved projects that will connect over 300,000 homes and businesses with access to new or improved broadband. We are making sure our communities bounce back better from the pandemic.”

The projects include:

Eau Claire County

$869,545 for 24-7 Telecom in the town of Brunswick.

Dunn County

$1.38 million for 24-7 Telecom in the town of Elk Mound; $857,915 in the town of Lucas; $1.07 million in the town of Menomonie; $1.48 million in the town of Red Cedar; $794,835 in the town of Spring Brook; $1.51 million in the town of Stanton; $1.44 million in the town of Tainter; $616,285 in the town of Weston.

$878,700 for Chibardun Telephone Cooperative in the town of Otter Creek.

$2.13 million for Nextgen Communications for villages of Downing and Boyceville.

Chippewa County

$529,635 for 24-7 Telecom in the town of Howard; $1.42 million in the town of Wheaton.

$1.22 million for Bloomer Telephone Company in the town of Eagle Point; $663,340 in the town of Tilden.

$673,650 for Ntera LLC in the towns of Lake Holcombe, Cleveland, Estella and Ruby; $436,403 in the towns of Arthur and Colburn; $1.06 million for the towns of Delmar and Edson.

Buffalo County

$1.58 million for Nelson Communications Cooperative in the town of Mondovi.

$2.1 million for Cochrane Cooperative Telephone Company in the town of Cross.

Clark County

$179,048 for CCI Systems in the town of Foster.

