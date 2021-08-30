Chippewa County remains at 'severe' risk-level for spread of COVID-19 over the weekend

Chippewa County announced 10 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 8,203 countywide to date (210 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced in Chippewa County Monday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 98 lives lost.

There have now been 32,847 negative coronavirus tests administered and 338 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 728,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date and 8,438 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus. 300 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.