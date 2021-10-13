Chippewa County remains in triple digit active COVID-19 cases

Chippewa County announced 34 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 10,169 countywide to date (588 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 112 lives lost.

There have now been 35,933 negative coronavirus tests administered and 419 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (11 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 844,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 3,416 active cases) and 9,101 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 47 lives lost). 475 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.