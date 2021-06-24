Chippewa County reports another death to COVID-19

Chippewa County announced the death of another individual to complications with the coronavirus, raising the county's COVID-19 death toll to 95 lives lost.
Also, one new active case of COVID-19 was announced Thursday (fewer than 30 cases are currently considered active), raising the total positive cases to 7,514 countywide to date.
There have now been 31,331 negative coronavirus tests administered and 299 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county's risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”
The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 active cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 113 active cases), and 8,077 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 10 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.