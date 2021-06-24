 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County reports another death to COVID-19
0 Comments
top story

Chippewa County reports another death to COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced the death of another individual to complications with the coronavirus, raising the county's COVID-19 death toll to 95 lives lost.

Also, one new active case of COVID-19 was announced Thursday (fewer than 30 cases are currently considered active), raising the total positive cases to 7,514 countywide to date.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 31,331 negative coronavirus tests administered and 299 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county's risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 active cases of coronavirus (a one-day increase of 113 active cases), and 8,077 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 10 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many feared dead after Florida building collapses

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News