Chippewa County residents can recycle most electronics and appliances for free at First Choice Computer Recycling in Eau Claire, according to a release.

Among items that can be recycled for free are TVs, monitors, vacuums, washers, dryers, small appliances, stoves, furnaces, hot water heaters, laptops, cellphones, printers, scanners, radios and cameras.

Fees apply to all freon and fluorescent products. Batteries are also exempt from free recycling.

Recycling hours at First Choice are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. First Choice is located at 525 Park Ridge Court in Eau Claire.