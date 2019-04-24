Chippewa County will remove the spring weight restrictions on road starting May 1.
Legal loads may resume on that day as soon as the weight restriction signs are removed.
The restrictions were designed to protect the pavement’s weak conditions during the springtime freezing and thawing period.
Since March 21, a temporary gross weight limit of six tons on any one axle and ten tons on any tandem axle less than eight feet apart has been in effect on all Chippewa County Trunk Highways east of State Hwy. 27 and all Chippewa County Trunk Highways north of State Hwy. 64.
The temporary weight limits are typically in effect for five to six weeks depending on weather, road conditions and depth of the frost.
