Try 1 month for 99¢

Ever wonder who is on Chippewa County's most wanted list?

The following individuals have warrants for their arrest, and law enforcement agencies are actively looking for them.

The list below is not inclusive of all warrants issued in Chippewa Falls or Chippewa County.

The photos and information are taken from the Chippewa Falls Police Department website.

If you have any information regarding a wanted person's whereabouts, please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424, option 1 and speak with a dispatcher. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip online, click the tip button on this website.

The warrant list is updated weekly and may not reflect the current status of a suspect's warrant. The warrants were last updated Sept. 26.

Chippewa County active warrants

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
2
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.